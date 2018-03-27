Ever since Karthik Subbaraj announced a film with Rajinikanth, there has been a lot of hype about the project. One because, the director himself is a huge fan of the Superstar, and two, as this could be the actor’s last film, since he’s already stepped into politcs. Now, we hear, Deepika Padukone, Trisha, and Anjali are the front-runners to play the the female lead in this film, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

While Deepika has worked with him in Kochadaiyaan, the other two haven’t done a film with him till date. In earlier interviews, Trisha has expressed interest in working with the Superstar because she hasn’t got the chance to despite doing 50 plus films. Anjali also has a fair chance of bagging the role because she was a part of Karthik Subbaraj’s last film, Iraivi.The film will be produced on a big budget by renowned production house, Sun Pictures.