Following Madhavan, Bobby Simhaa and Sunainaa, Akshara Haasan, who was last seen in Vivegam, has gotten aboard the web-series wagon.

She’ll be playing the lead in the action thriller, Goodbye Girl, an adaptation of Sheeja Jose’s book which went on to become one of India’s critically acclaimed and best sellers. The web-series will be produced by Sohail Malkai and Girish Johar.

Marking the web-series debut of Akshara, this project will show her in a ‘never-before-seen avatar’, for which will apparently undergo intense and rigorous training. The series, which will be shot in Delhi and Bangkok, is to have a lot of action sequences. An international choreographer will likely be hired.

Sohail Malkai, the producer of the series, claims that the web series is going to attract a lot of eyeballs and that content will be so intriguing, that it will not only cater to the Indian youth but will also be a must-watch for global audiences. Along with this web-series, Sohail Malkai will also be venturing into films and web series of various genres, and will be announcing a new feature film in April.