CHENNAI: While director Karthik Subbaraj is prepping for his next with Rajinikanth, his upcoming release Mercury will have its world premiere at The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) next month.

The 16th edition of the annual festival will take place between April 11-15 and this Prabhudheva-starrer will be screened on April 12.

The festival will also see the screening of other Indian films such as the Manoj Bajpayee starrer, In the Shadows, Rima Das’s Village Rockstars, Hansal Mehta’s Omerta, the Naseeruddin Shah-starrer The Hungry, and a memorial tribute screening of the late star Sridevi’s Chandni.

Mercury, a silent thriller, stars Prabhu Deva Remya Nambeesan, Sananth Reddy of Jil Jung Juk fame and Indhuja Ravichandran, who debuted last year in Karthik Subbaraj’s production, Meyaadha Maan.