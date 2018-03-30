What do you like about director Bala?

I like how he makes films about and for the common man. Also, contrary to the general perception, he is never harsh with those he works with. He always exhibits a child-like passion and a desire to learn.

What have you learnt from him?

I have learnt the value of making the most of opportunities. During a particularly tough day, I was dejected and felt like quitting. But Bala made me realise how valuable this opportunity is. To this day, I’m driven by his words.

What’s one area of filmmaking that you have become better at?

Editing. I didn’t understand the importance of editing until I saw the final version of his films. That’s when I realised the magic that is editing and have worked towards getting better at it.

Which is the best film you’ve worked on so far, and what were your contributions?

I learnt a lot about post-production in Tharai Thappattai and about pre-production and production in Naachiyaar. Both films provided me with different learning experiences.

What would you like to change about Tamil cinema ?

The attitude that films can be watched on a mobile platform where the video and audio quality are sub-standard. In my opinion, instead of watching films like that, it’s better not to watch them at all. We put in so much effort and try to deliver the best quality possible from our side. So, it needs to be experienced properly.

What do you think you can bring to Tamil cinema if given an opportunity to direct?

I would like to make animation films that are on par with global standards. Of course, it all depends on the budget and the producer, but I feel this is a genre that has been completely unexplored.



What are your future scripts and projects?

I have written a script that draws inspiration from a Thirukkural. It is a non-linear narrative about how our thoughts can have an immediate and profound effect on our deeds.

Debut films are often the result of compromises. What’s one area you will never compromise on?

I don’t mind compromising on the budget, but I will not compromise on the cast. I will also not agree to add elements to the script that are unnecessary deviations from the main storyline.

Who’s the dream cast of your debut film?

Vijay Sethupathi.

If filmmaking doesn’t work out, what then?

I would consider starting a digital channel that regularly publishes unique video content.

Often, it is said that when you start working on your passion, the passion goes out of your work. What about for you?

Yes, I, too, have felt the passion sometimes ebbing. But then I think about all those years of toil and sacrifices that have gone in, and remember how much it means to me that I am a filmmaker.

Valluvarajan

Worked with Bala

Films worked on: Tharai Thappattai, Naachiyaar

Main responsibilities: Assisting the editing and casting departments