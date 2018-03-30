GV Prakash has composed music for Vijay’s films including Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirumagal and Saivam.

Now, the duo is all set to join hands for a new film but for the first time, GV Prakash will also be playing the lead under the filmmaker’s direction.

It has been rumoured that Nayanthara was approached for the female lead but a source close to the film confirms that she’s not a part of the project.

Fresh from the success of Naachiyaar, Prakash has wrapped up shooting for Sarvam Thaala Mayam, and is currently awaiting the release of multiple projects. Meanwhile, Vijay has Karu and Lakshmi in the pipeline.