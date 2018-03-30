Earlier this year, Vijay-starrer Mersal, was nominated under two categories — Best Supporting Actor (Vijay), and Best Foreign Language Film—at the 4th edition of the National Film Awards UK.

We now learn that it has been declared a winner under the Best Foreign Language category. The winners apparently were chosen, based on audience votes.

Mersal was in the race for the Best Foreign Language Film Award with international films like Happy End (France), Loveless (Russia), In The Fade (Germany/France), The Square (Sweden, Germany, France), A Fantastic Woman, (Chile), Vaya (South Africa), and The Insult (Lebanon).

Directed by Atlee, the film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, SJ Suryah, and Nithya Menen in important roles.