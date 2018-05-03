Another hero’s friend arrives

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

You might’ve seen Shah Ra in Maanagaram or Meesaya Murukku last year, but if you’re an ardent follower of Tamil YouTube channels, you will recognise him as one of the lead actors of Temple Monkeys. Shah Ra will next be seen in tomorrow’s release Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, starring Gautham Karthik. “I was initially roped in to do a different role but because of a clash of dates, I ended up getting the role of the hero’s friend.

Since I was called for another role, when I got the script, I was religiously preparing for that role and hadn’t paid much attention to the character I eventually ended up doing,” says Shah Ra, who admits to being scared when the change was made. “I was petrified as it’s a role that travels throughout the film. But after entering the sets, everything went well. I can’t even remember when the film shoot started and ended. Office pogura mathiri kailaile poitu night veetuku vanthuduvom.”

The actor heaps praises on the film’s lead, Gautham. “He will be the first person on the sets, and be there an hour before the first shot. He once told me, ‘My father made a name for himself for coming late to the sets and I’m keen on making sure that I don’t do the same’. Gautham oru kozhanthai. He’s very soft and easy to work with, and because of him, I got to do my role well.”

Shah Ra is paired with Yaashika Aanand of Dhuruvangal 16 fame in this film. “I actually have more scenes with Gautham and not many with Yaashika. Avanga paavam, thaniya set-le suthitu irrupanga. The climax scene was actually the one which got me sweating. It’s a bedroom scene and I felt shy that a lot of people were watching me,” says Shah Ra with a laugh.

He’ll next be seen in his fellow YouTuber Vijay Varadharaj’s directorial zombie film — Pallu Padama Pathuko.

“I’ll never reveal what character I play in the film as the characters in the film are those that have never been seen in Tamil cinema.”

He’s also a part of Hip Hop Aadhi’s next, directed by debutant Parthiban Desingu, which is said to be a sports film. “We’re done with 20 per cent of the film,”

he says.