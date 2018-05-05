Home Entertainment Tamil

Billa-director Vishnuvardhan goes to Bollywood

Director Vishnuvardhan known for his films such as Arinthum Ariyamalum and Ajith-starrers, Billa and Arrambam, will now make his Bollywood debut with a biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Director Vishnuvardhan known for his films such as Arinthum Ariyamalum and Ajith-starrers, Billa and Arrambam, will now make his Bollywood debut with a biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing this film, took to Twitter on Thursday and said, "Dharma Movies and Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery and patriotism - the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra."

The untitled project is written by Sandeep Shrivastava, and will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Incidentally, the latter's Bollywood career was launched by Karan with Student Of The Year in 2012.

Vishnuvardhan, who is tight-lipped about the project, says, "There are a couple of things we're yet to sort out and only after that can we talk about the film. I can affirm that the news that's out already is true and more details about the project will be shared in about ten days."

Vikram Batra, known as the Sher Shah of Kargil, carried out one of the toughest operations during the war of 1999 and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

