Hansika’s next, a suspense thriller

Hansika, who has Vikram Prabhu-starrer Thuppakki Munai and an untitled film with Atharvaa in the pipeline, has signed her next, a suspense thriller directed by UR Jameel.

The debutant filmmaker tells CE, "Hansika plays a multi-dimensional character. This is her first full-fledged heroine-centric film, where she gets to crack jokes, perform stunts, and so on."

Jameel has earlier worked as an AD on films such as Romeo Juliet and Bogan. "Hansika listened to the story for three hours. This is going to be a milestone film for her. She'll be having a major changeover in her looks as well. We'll start shooting from June onwards in Chennai, Europe and Mauritius," he adds.

