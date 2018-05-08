Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi to collaborate once again with SP Jananathan

Despite having only one release so far this year, 2018 seems set to be Vijay Sethupathi’s most productive year yet. 

Despite having only one release so far this year, 2018 seems set to be Vijay Sethupathi’s most productive year yet. He’s already got 96, Super Deluxe, Junga, Seethakaathi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Mamanithan and the Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj project, in different stages of production, but that hasn’t stopped him from signing more projects. The Soodhu Kavvum star will soon be joining hands with director SP Jananathan of E and Peranmai-fame. 

Talking about the film, the director says, “Vijay Sethupathi and I decided to collaborate a long time back. But we haven’t signed the project yet and the production house is yet to be decided. He mentioned it in an interview and hence the buzz right now. In another two weeks, we’ll have a better idea about the project.”
Vijay Sethupathi has earlier been a part of the director’s 2015 jail drama, Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai. 

