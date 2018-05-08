Vivek turns singer once again for Kaala

Gopinath Rajendran By

Lyricist Vivek may be known for penning lyrics for songs such as Hey Sandakaara, Shoot The Kuruvi and Ei Suzhali, but he really shot to fame after he wrote the lyrics for all four songs of last year's blockbuster Mersal. He is back now with Kaala, but this time he hasn't written the lyrics; the lyricist has lent his voice for one of the tracks - Nikkal Nikkal.

Speaking to CE, Vivek says, "At times, for the metre to fall into place, I would sing and send it across to the composers, and Santhosh Narayanan sir told me to give it a shot for Server Sundaram. Probably he had that at the back of his mind, or it could also be another track I've sung recently for a big project, which I can't reveal at the moment, but Santhosh sir called me to the studio. I thought he wanted me to listen to a song, but he made me sing it and it just fell in place. It's more of a rap portion and Dopeadelicz has written the lyrics apart from singing it as well, along with Arunraja Kamaraj (who has written three songs in the album)."

The audio of the Rajinikanth-starrer, Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, will be released at a gala event today.

Meanwhile, Vivek has many films in the pipeline such as Pariyerum Perumal, Kolamavu Kokila,Pyaar Prema Kadhal, the Karthi-Harris Jayaraj film and a couple of Sam CS's films.