Home Entertainment Tamil

Critics kept writing me off, but I bounced back every time: Rajinikanth

Reflecting on his failures in the last few years, superstar Rajinikanth said critics have tried to write him off over time but he has come back stronger every time.

Published: 10th May 2018 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

First single from Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' to be released on Tuesday
By PTI

CHENNAI: Reflecting on his failures in the last few years, superstar Rajinikanth said critics have tried to write him off over time but he has come back stronger every time.

The 67-year-old actor said his films such as daughter Soundarya's motion-capture "Kochaidaiyaan" and KS Ravikumar's "Lingaa" did not work at the box office.

Rajinikanth said he was wary of "Kochadaiyaan" failure after watching the film's final version.

"Soundarya is a genius. Working with intelligent people is easy. But, we should be careful with geniuses. She listed out a post-production budget to enhance the film's final version. But, I was sure that this film wouldn't be successful. So, I insisted on releasing the film with the same version," he told reporters yesterday.

The actor was speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film "Kaala".

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music.

About "Lingaa", Rajinikanth said that he agreed to do the film as the subplot of interlinking rivers was a dream come true on-screen.

"I agreed to the story because the main story revolved around building a dam and interlinking of rivers was also a subplot. Interlinking of rivers is my lifetime dream, so I gave my nod immediately. However, the film flunked at the box-office. Critics, in no time, wrote me off. They have been doing that for 40 years of my career. But, I bounced back every single time," he said.

The actor said it was Soundarya who introduced him to director Pa Ranjith.

They first collaborated on "Kabali" in 2016.

"I instantly liked him when I met him for the first time for 'Kabali'. But, when he narrated the story, I was sceptical about the sluggishly-paced screenplay and asked my producer Thanu to watch the film. He was jumping with joy after listening to the story. So, I nodded, and the film emerged a success."

Rajinikanth revealed that it was he who suggested the idea of "Kaala" to Ranjith.

"First, I listened to a script from Vetrimaaran ("Visaaranai" director). He narrated a fantastic script, but it was politically-driven. I was not planning to make my political foray then. So, I wanted to do a different film. Then, I called Ranjith and told him about the slums in Dharavi and the Tamil population who are residing there for years."

The actor, who announced his political plunge on New Year's eve, clarified that the film is not political in nature.

"I warned Ranjith that 'Kaala' should be a Rajinikanth film in Ranjith's style unlike 'Kabali' which was a Ranjith movie. There's politics in 'Kaala' but it's not a political drama. Ranjith is a great human being who cares for his community and his people a lot."

The actor said the director camped in Dharavi slums for weeks to do research on the film.

Rajinikanth also praised his "Kaala" co-star Nana Patekar, comparing his performance to his powerful on-screen adversaries Raghuvaran and Ramya Krishnan.

"In my entire career, only two actors challenged me as villain in my films. One is Raghuvaran's character of Mark Antony in 'Baasha' and Ramya Krishnan's portrayal of Neelambari in 'Padaiyappa.' Now, Nana Patekar has done a great job. I was thrilled by his performance and thoroughly enjoyed it," he said.

About the impending announcement on the name and other details of his political party, Rajinikanth said the date is yet to arrive and "good days" are not far off for Tamil Nadu.

Ranjith said "Kaala" would be a memorable film for those who have faced discrimination.

"'Kaala' is a film for the people and of the people. It will be an important film in Indian cinema which talks about inequality," he said.

Produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, the film also features Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi.

"Kaala" is slated to hit the screens on June 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

There’s something about Samantha

I have held my own amid some big names: Nandita Swetha

Confident about Irumbu Thirai's success: Mithran

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018