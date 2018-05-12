Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan to return as host for Big Boss in second season 

The actor turned politician confirmed his presence in the second season of the popular reality show on twitter on Saturday.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

According to sources, shoot for the second season will begin in June. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kamal Haasan will return to present the second season of Big Boss Tamil. The actor turned politician confirmed his presence in the second season of the popular reality show on twitter on Saturday.

“Coming to meet my people again,” Haasan tweeted along with a short promo video.

In first season finale in September, Kamal had announced a sequel to his movie ‘Indian’ along with director Shankar. However since the launch of his political outfit, Makkal Needhi Maiam, he has confirmed he will no longer act in movies.

This announcement has put to rest speculation that his retirement from the silver screen would extend to the small screen as well.

According to sources, shoot for the second season will begin in June.

