Kadai Kutty Singam in demand

Kadai Kutty Singam's satellite and digital rights soldKarthi's next film with Pandiraj, Kadai Kutty Singam, has made news even before the makers begin the promotions.

Published: 14th May 2018 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Kadai Kutty Singam's satellite and digital rights soldKarthi's next film with Pandiraj, Kadai Kutty Singam, has made news even before the makers begin the promotions. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, which is producing the film, has managed to sell the broadcast rights much ahead of the theatrical release.

The satellite and digital rights of the film have been bagged by Star Vijay and Amazon Prime, respectively. The rural family drama features Priya Bhavani Shankar and Sayyeshaa as the female leads, alongside a cast including Sathyaraj, Bhanu Priya and Soori. Karthi, who plays a farmer in the film, underwent formal training in organic farming to prepare himself for the role.

Kadaikutty Singam marks the first time that D Imman has scored music for a Karthi film. The makers are planning to release the film, along with the Telugu version, Chinna Babu, in July.

