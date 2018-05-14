Home Entertainment Tamil

Keerthy Suresh rejoins the sets of Vijay 62

Mahanati (Nadigaiyar Thilagam) has fetched Keerthy Suresh a lot of appreciation from the South Indian audience for her stellar performance as Savitri.

Published: 14th May 2018 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Mahanati (Nadigaiyar Thilagam) has fetched Keerthy Suresh a lot of appreciation from the South Indian audience for her stellar performance as Savitri. The actor who is riding high on the success of the film has resumed shooting for her next with Vijay.

The crew of the AR Murugadoss-directorial are currently filming a duet featuring the lead pair at Gokulam Studio, Chennai. The song, composed by AR Rahman, is being choreographed by Sridhar. The team plans to leave to the US for the next schedule after completing the shoot in Chennai.

Vijay 62 marks the second association of Vijay and Keerthy, after 2017's Bairavaa. The Sun Pictures' production venture also stars actors like Varalaxmi, Radha Ravi, and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. The makers are yet to disclose the name of the primary antagonist.

Just like Vijay and Murugadoss's previous films Thupakki and Kaththi, this yet-to-be-titled project is also scheduled for release on Diwali this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

When Prasanna had to hug a stranger

The Superstar connection

Kadai Kutty Singam in demand

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets