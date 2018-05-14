Keerthy Suresh rejoins the sets of Vijay 62

By Express News Service

Mahanati (Nadigaiyar Thilagam) has fetched Keerthy Suresh a lot of appreciation from the South Indian audience for her stellar performance as Savitri. The actor who is riding high on the success of the film has resumed shooting for her next with Vijay.

The crew of the AR Murugadoss-directorial are currently filming a duet featuring the lead pair at Gokulam Studio, Chennai. The song, composed by AR Rahman, is being choreographed by Sridhar. The team plans to leave to the US for the next schedule after completing the shoot in Chennai.

Vijay 62 marks the second association of Vijay and Keerthy, after 2017's Bairavaa. The Sun Pictures' production venture also stars actors like Varalaxmi, Radha Ravi, and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. The makers are yet to disclose the name of the primary antagonist.

Just like Vijay and Murugadoss's previous films Thupakki and Kaththi, this yet-to-be-titled project is also scheduled for release on Diwali this year.