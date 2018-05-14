Home Entertainment Tamil

When Prasanna had to hug a stranger

This weekly column details the fascinating encounters that often take place on the sets of a film

Published: 14th May 2018 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

When Prasanna had to hug a strangerPrasanna, who’s generally played urban roles, will be seen in a rural avatar in the upcoming Kaalakoothu. Naturally, a large part of the film was shot in Madurai where he had some memorable experiences. Much before the actual shoot began, the actor stayed in Madurai for many weeks to observe the body language of the locals and the dialect. “Director Nagarajan hails from Madurai and convinced me I could pull off this role. It’s a welcome change from what I’ve done so far,” he says.

Among the earliest things Prasanna noticed about the locals was their love for cinema, and a general interest in what was happening in their neighbourhood. “For instance, we were shooting a chase sequence involving seven bikers. Suddenly, we noticed that there were as many as 20 bikes following me. The locals had joined in to find out what was going on!” he says with a laugh.

Shooting in a marketplace was no easy task, complicated by the difficulties involved in placing shooting equipment amid the crowd. “But director Nagarajan and the unit hands — who are all from Madurai — struck a chord with the locals. Though they were happy to be privy to the shoot, they never once disturbed us,” he says. “After the camera got setup, they would dutifully gather behind it — never in front.”

One rather drunk fan though wasn’t as orderly. “A fan of mine, in drunken stupor, kept yelling that he wouldn’t leave the shoot till I gave him a hug and a kiss!” No amount of coaxing apparently worked. “The shoot was getting delayed and finally, I hugged and kissed him on his cheek,” Prasanna says. “After that, he quietened down, and even began helping us control the crowd.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

The Superstar connection

Keerthy Suresh rejoins the sets of Vijay 62

Kadai Kutty Singam in demand

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets