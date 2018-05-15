Home Entertainment Tamil

Sivakarthikeyan to debut as producer with 'Kanaa'

Directed by lyricist Arunraja, the story revolves around an aspiring cricketer, who ends up playing for the National cricket team.

Published: 15th May 2018 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

The poster of Kanaa.

By S Subhakeerthana
Express News Service

Sivakarthikeyan announced the title of his first production venture, Kanaa, and released a motion poster of the film. Directed by lyricist Arunraja, the story revolves around an aspiring cricketer, who ends up playing for the National cricket team. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, the film has Sathyaraj playing a doting father.

Arunraja tells CE, “Kanaa means dreams, and nobody has used this title. Many told me that it gives a breezy feel, but I wanted to retain it. We all dream, and in particular, sportspersons dream a lot.”

While 70 per cent of the shoot is over in Trichy, the makers will next head to Salem and Dindigul.

“Even now, Aishwarya is undergoing training. She is a quick learner and an extremely sincere and hard working person. I know cricket, and it’s not an easy game. For someone who doesn’t know the basics, she has picked up the game so fast,” he adds. 
 

