Vani Bhojan to make her film debut

Lokesh Kumar of My Son is Gay fame is working on his second independent Tamil feature film, N4. Popular television actor Vani Bhojan will be making her silverscreen debut with this project.

Lokesh tells CE, "N4 is a thriller set against the backdrop of Kasimedu. We have brought in a fair mix of experienced and budding artistes. Since my debut project was not a commercial one, I wrote this script. Meanwhile, we're looking to release My Son is Gay in theatres sometime after June."

The young filmmaker chose Vani to play the female lead because she's a familiar face. "People know her as she's doing TV soaps. We didn't want to cast the usual mainstream heroine. We'll be shooting on live locations, so there's no caravan, etc. We needed someone who would be understanding and talented, at the same time." He is currently in Kasimedu living with the people there to observe them. "Most of them don't even know we are going to film their neighbourhood," he adds.

Vani plays a fisherwoman in the film, and Lokesh tells us, she'll be trained for the role. "This is going to be somewhat similar to Aishwarya Rajesh's character in Kaaka Muttai. The moment we say North Madras, people associate it with bloodshed and violence. My film will be devoid of all that. An incident happens, and how it affects the fisherfolk forms the rest of the story."

Lokesh says the film will have an ensemble cast that includes Afsal Hameed, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Anupama Kumar. "This is a character-driven story and all of them have an equal space. We're looking for the male lead, and hope to finalise someone in a week," he signs off.

