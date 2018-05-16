Home Entertainment Tamil

Watch my film without fiddling with your phones, says Iravukku Aayiram Kangal director Mu Maran

Iravukku Aayiram Kangal is Maran's debut directorial venture, and he thinks his journalism background has worked to his advantage.

Published: 16th May 2018 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Arulnithi in Iravukku Aayiram Kangal.

By S Subhakeerthana
Express News Service

Mu Maran was a journalist with popular Tamil magazines before he ventured into films in 2009. Then, he went on to assist directors such as Suresh Krissna, Raghava Lawrence and KV Anand.

Iravukku Aayiram Kangal is Maran's debut directorial venture, and he thinks his journalism background has worked to his advantage. "I am a huge fan of Janakiraman, Rajesh Kumar and Sujatha. Right from my childhood, I was attracted to their novels, and it was my dream to direct a film on the lines of a compelling novel," he says.

The story of Iravukku revolves around a murder – and the backstories that lead to it. "There are people who say it's a complex story, because the film has numerous sub-plots. But I'd like to ask them to watch the film once more because there's a lot of detailing involved in it. Phone-a use pannite irundha enga puriyum," he laughs

The filmmaker is all praise for Arulnithi, who plays the lead. "Not every hero in the industry wants to give equal space to other actors in his story. Arulnithi is a rare actor who does. Also, he's someone who doesn't believe in petty heroism and unrealistic stunt sequences. As a team, I must say we've given a good film."

Maran is currently working on two scripts. "What interests me is realistic and meaningful cinema. I'd like to associate myself in the future with heroes who understand me," he smiles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mu Maran Iravukku Aayiram Kangal Arulnithi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Nadigaiyar Thilagam/ Mahanati: An ode not just to Savitri, but to South Indian cinema itself

Vani Bhojan to make her film debut

A little piece of heaven

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018