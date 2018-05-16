Watch my film without fiddling with your phones, says Iravukku Aayiram Kangal director Mu Maran

S Subhakeerthana By

Express News Service

Mu Maran was a journalist with popular Tamil magazines before he ventured into films in 2009. Then, he went on to assist directors such as Suresh Krissna, Raghava Lawrence and KV Anand.

Iravukku Aayiram Kangal is Maran's debut directorial venture, and he thinks his journalism background has worked to his advantage. "I am a huge fan of Janakiraman, Rajesh Kumar and Sujatha. Right from my childhood, I was attracted to their novels, and it was my dream to direct a film on the lines of a compelling novel," he says.

The story of Iravukku revolves around a murder – and the backstories that lead to it. "There are people who say it's a complex story, because the film has numerous sub-plots. But I'd like to ask them to watch the film once more because there's a lot of detailing involved in it. Phone-a use pannite irundha enga puriyum," he laughs

The filmmaker is all praise for Arulnithi, who plays the lead. "Not every hero in the industry wants to give equal space to other actors in his story. Arulnithi is a rare actor who does. Also, he's someone who doesn't believe in petty heroism and unrealistic stunt sequences. As a team, I must say we've given a good film."

Maran is currently working on two scripts. "What interests me is realistic and meaningful cinema. I'd like to associate myself in the future with heroes who understand me," he smiles.