Rajnikanth poses like a king in new 'Kaala' poster

Thalaiva Rajnikanth's upcoming gangster movie 'Kaala' is out with another poster features him in an amusing look, sitting on a car.

Right now, the post-production work of Kaala is happening in full swing, and the film's composer Santhosh Narayan has started working on the background score.

NEW DELHI: Thalaiva Rajnikanth's upcoming gangster movie 'Kaala' is out with another poster.

The poster features Rajnikanth in an amusing look, sitting on a car.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed the poster as he wrote, "Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi... #Kaala #KingOfDharavi [Hindi] to release on 7 June 2018... Produced by Dhanush... Directed by Pa. Ranjith."The main plot of 'Kaala' revolves around the oppressed Tamils of Mumbai, and Rajinikanth will be reportedly playing the role of a don.

'Kaala' also features Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Rajnikanth's son in law, Dhanush, the movie is slated to release on June 7. 

