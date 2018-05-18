Rajnikanth poses like a king in new 'Kaala' poster

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Thalaiva Rajnikanth's upcoming gangster movie 'Kaala' is out with another poster.

The poster features Rajnikanth in an amusing look, sitting on a car.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed the poster as he wrote, "Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi... #Kaala #KingOfDharavi [Hindi] to release on 7 June 2018... Produced by Dhanush... Directed by Pa. Ranjith."The main plot of 'Kaala' revolves around the oppressed Tamils of Mumbai, and Rajinikanth will be reportedly playing the role of a don.

'Kaala' also features Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Rajnikanth's son in law, Dhanush, the movie is slated to release on June 7.