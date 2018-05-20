‘Peranbu  is our answer to international cinema’

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

For the last few years, Anjali has featured consistently in films of all four South languages. But even she recognises that 2018 is quite different, what with the variety of films she's got. She kickstarted the year with Rosapoo -- her comeback film to Malayalam cinema after seven years, and her latest release is Vijay Antony's Kaali.

Excerpts from a conversation:

What excited you about Kaali?

It is an interesting project. There's a lot of interest in Vijay Antony's films these days. The story, I found to be very intriguing. It's a commercial film, and yet backed by strong content.

You're one of many heroines in the film.

Yes, it's a story that happens in different timelines and for each story, Vijay Antony appears in different get-ups. It's written in such a way that the subjects are also very different from each other and when you compare one storyline with another, it will be starkly different. When Kiru (director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi) told me this, I could see Kaali was going to be a new attempt. The audience is guaranteed a different experience.

Also, I'm not perturbed about being one of many heroines. I've already done many such films in Telugu and Tamil. It doesn't matter as long as my role is good.

Kaali also marks the first time you are working with a woman director.

Yes, and after working on Kaali, Kiru has become a good friend of mine. It was great working with her. She's a genuine person, and a hard worker.

How was it to collaborate with Vijay Antony, who's got quite a fan following?

Vijay's very cool on the sets. He's also constantly got his eyes on the output of the film. We can count on him to make sure that all of our scenes come out well. His concentration towards work is unbelievable.

Your recent choice of films suggests a desire to move towards offbeat cinema.

(Laughs) Iraivi can't be called a commercial film and similarly, the films I'm doing now, be it Nadodigal 2 or the Vijay Sethupathi project, are all films with good content. (Pauses) No, it's definitely not intentional. I always opt for films that interest me and feed my enthusiasm.

Ram's Peranbu seems to have put you on the festival radar.

Yes, the film has seen its fair share of festivals and is also going to get its Indian premiere at the Shanghai film festival. The film has come out really well. It's something new and completely different from what we've seen in Tamil cinema. Be it the places we shot it in, or the way the film has been shot, it's a very unique project by Ram sir. It's our answer to international cinema.

What's next?

Nadodigal 2 is currently in its last leg of shoot and Peranbu is ready for release. The Vijay Sethupathi-Arun Kumar project which hasn't been titled yet will go on the floors this month end. I've also got another untitled horror film we will begin shooting from July. Apart from that, I've got Geethanjali 2 (the sequel to the 2014 horror comedy) in Telugu and two more Tamil films which will be announced soon. So, quite a lot.