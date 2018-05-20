RJ Balaji turns hero for LKG

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Popular RJ-turned-actor Balaji will play the lead in the upcoming political comedy LKG, for which the actor himself has written the script. Speaking about the project, he says, "The kind of roles I wanted to do in films weren't the kind of films I was getting. So after a point, I wanted to do something myself. I enjoy writing and it gives me a feeling of liberation."

There was immense buzz online when a political flag was released via his Twitter profile and many thought that the actor himself was getting into politics. But the first look of LKG, which was released last week, has clarified that it was part of the promotions for the film. "It's about politics that's not seen in TV or social media, but what happens behind the screen. It's not for or against any political party. It's a film for youngsters from which they'll learn many things which are said in my fashion. We've taken into account the last 30 years of politics in our country as well as the history of 60 politicians ranging from MPs, MLAs to the last of the cadres, and biographies of political leaders," says Balaji.

Politician Nanjil Sampath will also be making his acting debut with LKG. "He is playing the role of my father. I've always felt that there are many politicians make us unhappy, but he's someone who makes us laugh. Meme creators have been living off him for the last two years. So I narrated the story to him and he was also thrilled about the film," adds the actor. The film also stars Priya Anand as the female lead. "I narrated this film to all who are in the film, including the technicians. They liked the film and they got on board. That's how Priya, a long time friend of mine, too, became a part of LKG. She was excited about the script and apart from being the female lead, she has also given inputs on scenes and dialogues."

Balaji adds that they have a strong technical team, with Leon James handling the music, Meyaadha Maan-fame Vidhu in charge of cinematography, and Anthony on board as the editor. Vivek and Vignesh Shivn are writing the lyrics for this film produced by Ishari K Ganesh. LKG will go on floors from June.