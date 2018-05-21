Home Entertainment Tamil

Studio Green to produce Devarattam

Earlier this year, there were speculations that Gautham Karthik would be joining hands with director Muthaiah of Kodiveeran and Marudhu fame for a film produced by Studio Green.

Published: 21st May 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Earlier this year, there were speculations that Gautham Karthik would be joining hands with director Muthaiah of Kodiveeran and Marudhu fame for a film produced by Studio Green. The actor confirmed this in subsequent interviews. The film’s title was revealed yesterday as Devarattam. Apart from Gautham Karthik, Soori seems to be the only confirmed cast member of the film, which is Studio Green’s 15th production.

Talking about the film, producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, says, “The film will go on floors on June 4. It will be a village-based commercial film similar to Komban. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised. Announcements about the cast will be made once we confirm the actors. As for the crew, we’ve got cinematographer Sakthi Saravanan of Mankatha and Saroja fame. Nivas Prasanna will handle the music and Praveen KL will be in charge of editing.”  Meanwhile, Gautham Karthik has Mr Chandramouli ready for release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Garbage trucks and pesky crowds

A comeback after 17 years for director Ravi Abbulu

‘They narrate something, but shoot something else’

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures