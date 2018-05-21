Studio Green to produce Devarattam

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Earlier this year, there were speculations that Gautham Karthik would be joining hands with director Muthaiah of Kodiveeran and Marudhu fame for a film produced by Studio Green. The actor confirmed this in subsequent interviews. The film’s title was revealed yesterday as Devarattam. Apart from Gautham Karthik, Soori seems to be the only confirmed cast member of the film, which is Studio Green’s 15th production.

Talking about the film, producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, says, “The film will go on floors on June 4. It will be a village-based commercial film similar to Komban. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised. Announcements about the cast will be made once we confirm the actors. As for the crew, we’ve got cinematographer Sakthi Saravanan of Mankatha and Saroja fame. Nivas Prasanna will handle the music and Praveen KL will be in charge of editing.” Meanwhile, Gautham Karthik has Mr Chandramouli ready for release.