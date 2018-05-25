Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth is truly inspiring: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi, who will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Rajinikanth in 'Kaala', says working with the superstar was a dream come true for her.

"He is truly inspiring and an amazing human being. The whole shooting was a learning process for me, each and every person on the set was warm and appreciative," Huma said in a statement here.

"Kaala" was an experience of a lifetime for me, I have learnt and improved a lot from this film," she added.

She also praised director Pa Ranjith for writing strong female roles.

"I am grateful to him for giving me such a beautiful yet complex and strong character- Zareena. I am honoured to play this part," she said.

The gangster-drama revolves around the lives of oppressed Tamils of Mumbai and Rajinikanth will be reportedly playing the role of a feared and revered don.

'Kaala' has been produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush and is set to release on June 7.

