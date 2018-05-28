Home Entertainment Tamil

Superstar Rajinikanth gets exclusive 'Kaala' Twitter emoji

The emoji appears next to the hashtag in the tweet and is inspired by Rajinikanth's character from the film. The emoji will be active till June 10.

Published: 28th May 2018 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of Rajinikanth in Kaala teaser

By IANS

MUMBAI: Twitter on Monday launched a special emoji of superstar Rajinikanth for his film "Kaala", which will release on June 7.

The users can get the specially designed emoji by tweeting #Kaala, a statement to IANS said. 

The emoji appears next to the hashtag in the tweet and is inspired by Rajinikanth's character from the film. The emoji will be active till June 10.

A marketing collaboration between Wunderbar Films Private Limited and Twitter, the emoji aims to delight Rajinikanth's fans on Twitter by adding colour to the conversations and helping them connect to his character instantly. 

S Vinod, Executive Producer and Chief Operating Officer of Wunderbar Films Private Limited, said: "Rajinikanth is India's biggest megastar and we are very excited about the launch of the emoji. We're thankful to Twitter for this vibrant emoji that we're sure his fans will absolutely love."

Keya Madhvani-Singh, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter India, added: "Garnering over two million tweets even before the launch of the movie, 'Kaala' has already become one of the most talked about films on Twitter. 

"We are thrilled to delight fans in anticipation of the movie release with a special emoji inspired by Rajinikanth." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kaala Twitter emoji

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title