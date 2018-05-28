Home Entertainment Tamil

Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' trailer is out and it is full of action sequences

'Kaala' is about the oppression of Tamils in Mumbai and Rajini is playing a man from Tamil Nadu who goes to the city and becomes a don.

Published: 28th May 2018 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth in a still from Pa Ranjith's 'Kaala'.

By Online Desk

The much-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala' has released and the superstar's fans are going gaga over it.

It features Rajnikanth mostly in a Black shirt and dhoti avatar. The superstar is also seen is a few action sequences and uttering punch verses.

Nana Patekar, who reportedly plays the antagonist in the movie, as opposed to Rajini is seen in full white. The teaser also has glimpses of the other actors like Huma Qureshi, Eswari Rao, Samuthrakani who star in the movie.

Initially, 'Kaala' was scheduled to release on April 27 but now the release date has been postponed to June 7.

'Kaala' starring Superstar Rajinikanth has been directed by Pa Ranjith. This is their second collaboration after the blockbuster hit 'Kabali' in 2016 and Rajinikanth's first release post the announcement of his political entry. The film has music by Santosh Narayanan.

'Kaala' is about the oppression of Tamils in Mumbai and Rajini is playing a man from Tamil Nadu who goes to the city and becomes a don. In 'Kabali', too, Rajinikanth had played a don who fought for the rights of Malaysian Tamils.

The film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu. Some rumours hint that it might release in Hindi as it has dialogues in Hindi and Marathi and is mainly shot in and around Mumbai.

