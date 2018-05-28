Home Entertainment Tamil

Tales from 'Junga' sets in Azerbaijan: Sayyeshaa recounts Vijay Sethupathi's driving skills

She recently travelled to Azerbaijan to shoot an action sequence, and there, she says she saw a side to Vijay Sethupathi she didn’t know existed.

Published: 28th May 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sayyeshaa and Vijay Sethupathi in Junga.

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Among the films Sayyeshaa has been shooting for during the last few months is Junga, with co-star Vijay Sethupathi. She recently travelled to Azerbaijan to shoot an action sequence, and there, she says she saw a side to Vijay Sethupathi she didn’t know existed.

The action sequence involved a high-speed car chase. “Vijay had to drive a car with me in the passenger seat,” says Sayyeshaa. “The director had instructed that the cars were all to brake and skid dangerously throughout the chase.” The car with Sayyeshaa and Vijay Sethupathi had cameras fitted around. The actual camera team was quite far away and wasn’t in a position to help immediately, should something untoward occur.

“It was a risky situation, especially when in a foreign land. Also, Vijay had to drive a left-hand drive vehicle, something we are not used to. The team suggested using a dupe, but Vijay Sethupathi refused,” she says.

The chase began and the hero’s car picked up speed within seconds. “I was frightened and held on to the seat for dear life. What you’ll see in the film isn’t me acting, just looking truly scared,” she says. “As we had been instructed, our car skidded from time to time, with the tyres screeching loudly.”

At one point, Sayyeshaa turned at Vijay Sethupathi to see him look totally unruffled and in total control of the vehicle.  

“I could then notice that he was a really good driver. He had great reflexes and showed control, while keeping track of the cars coming at us from behind. That’s when I knew I could relax a bit.” The sequence took as many as five days to complete, but Sayyeshaa says she was able to manage, thanks to “Vijay’s driving ability”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sayyeshaa Junga Vijay Sethupathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao