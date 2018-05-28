The Vijay Antony interview: ‘I don’t want to let down those who believe in me’

S Subhakeerthana By

Express News Service

Vijay Antony, whose Kaali got released to mixed reviews recently, says he works for about 20 hours a day, given his responsibilities as an actor, producer and composer. "I am simultaneously working on a film called Thimiru Pudichavan, and an untitled thriller with Naveen of Moodar Koodam-fame. I'm also starting a new film called Kolaikaaran. Time correct-a iruku," he says.

He wants to do three films a year, and shares that he's at a stage where he's beginning to try new things. "I am open to listening to different scripts," he says. He hopes to correct the perception that he's attracted only to dark films. "I don't know why people think that. It probably has something to do with the titles," he says with a laugh.

In the recently-released Kaali, he plays as many as four characters, each with a different get-up. "All I try to do is stay true to the character because I know I am not a good actor, as I keep saying all the time," he says.

The actor feels that the feedback about his acting has always been subjective. "There have been good and bad reviews, but if your next film works, it won’t matter," he says.

Kaali by director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is his first film with a woman director. "One of the main reasons I okayed Kaali is because it has everything in it from romance, suspense, and action. I liked the screenplay and its structure, and moreover, I know Kiruthiga from my college days. It's easy to collaborate with someone who understands me," he says.

Unlike other actors, Vijay says he's not mindful of his 'image'. "A lot of people want me to do well and I am just trying not to let them down. People don't see me as a star, and that's a huge advantage. My films run because of good content, and only that," he says, smiling.

He talks about how his films have all been unique. "I like to keep the audience guessing. Naan was different from Salim. Saithan was different from Yaman. Kaali-um apdithaan!"

They haven't all clicked at the box office. "Saithan and Annadurai were both good projects, but I don't know why they didn't click. It doesn't mean I chose bad scripts. Pichaikkaran, for example, was a huge hit, but it doesn't mean it was a perfect script," he says.

Given Telugu audiences have previously taken to his films, I ask him why Kaali wasn't conceived as a bilingual. "Language doesn't matter, and it's all about emotions. Oru classic English film a Tamil-a remake pannina, paaka mudiyuma?"

Over the years, Vijay says he's become confident about delivering good films. "I am self-critical, and can judge my films from a third person's point of view. Enaku nadikka dhan theriyadhu. But I know how to identify a good script and package it in an interesting way. Also, I've realised that acting is easy compared to producing films. Unga performance unga kayil-a iruku, but the success of a project, not really," he signs off.