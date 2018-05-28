Vikram Prabhu’s next, an action thriller

S Subhakeerthana By

Express News Service

Vikram Prabhu, who has Thuppakki Munai and Asura Guru in the pipeline, is teaming up with Nirmal Kumar of Salim and Sathuranga Vettai 2 fame for an action thriller. The filmmaker says, "It's a wholesome entertainer and we'll be shooting from the first week of July.

After filming in Chennai, we'll be moving to Mumbai." On the hero's character, he says, "It's a rugged role that will be quite different from whatever Vikram Prabhu has done so far." This yet-untitled film will have two heroines. "The rest of the cast and crew will be decided in two weeks. Talks are on with composer Arrol Corelli," adds Nirmal.