A riot of colour

Having assisted actor-director Prakash Raj in two films, debutant director S P Mohan is ready with his Panjumittai that is due for release on June 1. He assures that it’s a light-hearted film that is at once deep too.

“It is an extended version of my short film, Color-u,” he reveals. The short film won laurels at the Nalaiya Iyakkunar programme hosted by a leaidng television channel. “When the short film made its way to a few international film festivals, it opened up new vistas for me. Of course, in making it a feature film, I had to think about giving it a wider canvas. But ultimately, I have retained the winning core of the short film..”

The story is about how ‘colour can disturb the normal life of a middle-class family’. “The treatment has to be light to connect with the family audience. The hero of the film is an adamant character, and that results in quite a few funny moments.”

The film has music by Imman and also features actors like Ma Ka Pa Anand and Nikhila Vimal. The director assures that no compromises were made about the budget. “We have spent a lot on the costumes. You will be swept away by the them when you see them in the songs. It will be a colourful film, in every sense of the term.”