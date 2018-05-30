Home Entertainment Tamil

A riot of colour: Director S P Mohan on his debut 'Panjumittai'

Having assisted actor-director Prakash Raj in two films, debutant director S P Mohan is ready with his Panjumittai that is due for release on June 1.

Published: 30th May 2018 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Panjumittai.

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Having assisted actor-director Prakash Raj in two films, debutant director S P Mohan is ready with his Panjumittai that is due for release on June 1. He assures that it’s a light-hearted film that is at once deep too.

“It is an extended version of my short film, Color-u,” he reveals. The short film won laurels at the Nalaiya Iyakkunar programme hosted by a leading television channel. “When the short film made its way to a few international film festivals, it opened up new vistas for me. Of course, in making it a feature film, I had to think about giving it a wider canvas. But ultimately, I have retained the winning core of the short film..”

The story is about how ‘colour can disturb the normal life of a middle-class family’. “The treatment has to be light to connect with the family audience. The hero of the film is an adamant character, and that results in quite a few funny moments.”

The film has music by Imman and also features actors like Ma Ka Pa Anand and Nikhila Vimal. The director assures that no compromises were made about the budget. “We have spent a lot on the costumes. You will be swept away by them when you see them in the songs. It will be a colourful film, in every sense of the term.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S P Mohan Prakash Raj Color-u Panjumittai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon