Home Entertainment Tamil

Behold 'Antony's Sivatmikha, the youngest composer in town

19-year-old Sivatmikha owes her knowledge of music to a six-month stint at AR Rahman’s school of music.

Published: 30th May 2018 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sivatmikha.

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Debutant composer Sivatmikha says she is grateful for the space the script of 'Antony' gave her, and how it allowed for the exploration of many genres with the soundtrack. The film, which hits the screens tomorrow, has an album consisting of five songs, and the 19-year-old music director is confident of its reception.

19-year-old Sivatmikha owes her knowledge of music to a six-month stint at AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory in Chennai. “The script has two dimensions — below and above the earth — and this gave me the scope for variations in the music. The soundtrack had to reflect the feelings of the lead character trapped inside a car. By way of songs, I had to convey the emotions and the panic of this character, who is longing to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The album, she says, is a mix of rock, jazz, dub step, classical, melody, and folk music. “My pick is the Ponnukulle number which I’ve sung with Velmurugan. The reach of Thalaradhe, a folk track, sung by Shivam has been phenomenal too.”

In the long run, Sivartmikha wants to set up a musical library for upcoming talent. “There are genres which have not got their due in cinema. Producers need to place their faith in new talents in order to introduce different kinds of music.”

In the 70s, Hindi films had a female composer in Usha Khanna, who held her own in an industry dominated by men, but by and large, the representation of women when it comes to composing, leaves a lot to be desired. Why does she think this is? “I do not have an answer for that, but I feel it is time to set the record straight. For starters, we could do with more opportunities in the form of meaningful scripts which give scope for composers to let their tunes do the talking.”

Written and directed by debutant Kuttii Kumar, 'Antony', touted to be India's first claustrophobic thriller, features newcomers Nishanth and Vaishali. Veteran Malayalam actor-director Lal plays a retired police officer.

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AR Rahman Antony Sivatmikha Antony Tamil film Actor Lal KM Music Conservatory

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon