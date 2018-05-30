Behold the youngest composer in town

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Debutant composer Sivatmikha says she is grateful for the space the script of Antony gave her, and how it allowed for the exploration of many genres with the soundtrack. The film, which hits the screens tomorrow, has an album consisting of five songs, and the 19-year-old music director is confident of its reception.

Sivatmikha owes her knowledge of music to a six-month stint at AR Rahman’s school of music.

“The script has two dimensions — below and above the earth — and this gave me the scope for variations in the music. The soundtrack had to reflect the feelings of the lead character trapped inside a car. By way of songs, I had to convey the emotions and the panic of this character, who is longing to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The album, she says, is a mix of rock, jazz, dub step, classical, melody, and folk music. “My pick is the Ponnukulle number which I’ve sung with Velmurugan. The reach of Thalaradhe, a folk track, sung by Shivam has been phenomenal too.”

In the long run, Sivartmikha wants to set up a musical library for upcoming talent. “There are genres which have not got their due in cinema. Producers need to place their faith in new talents in order to introduce different kinds of music.”

In the 70s, Hindi films had a female composer in Usha Khanna, who held her own in an industry dominated by men, but by and large, the representation of women when it comes to composing, leaves a lot to be desired. Why does she think this is? “I do not have an answer for that, but I feel it is time to set the record straight. For starters, we could do with more opportunities in the form of meaningful scripts which give scope for composers to let their tunes do the talking.”