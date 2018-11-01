Home Entertainment Tamil

Pariyerum Perumal and Peranbu to be screened at IFFI 2018

This year's edition of the International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

A still from Pariyerum Perumal

Express News Service

Mari Selvaraj’s highly acclaimed directorial debut, Pariyerum Perumal, has been selected for screening at the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Apart from the Pa Ranjith production, three other Tamil films – Ram's Peranbu, Chezhiyan's Tolet and Siva Chelvan's Baaram – have been selected for the Indian Panorama section. Of the four, only Pariyerum Perumal has had a theatrical release.

This year's edition of the International Film Festival of India will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. Around 190 feature films have been selected for screening at IFFI this year.

It is notable that Mari Selvaraj has earlier worked as an assistant director to Ram on films like Thanga Meenkal and Taramani. This will be the first time both Ram and Mari Selvaraj have their films screened at the same event.

Organised by the Films Division, Government of India, IFFI first started in 1952 under the patronage of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. Over the years, the festival has garnered immense popularity. 

