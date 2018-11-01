Santhoshathil Kalavaram: The face-off between good and evil forces

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

With biggies like Sarkar gearing up for Diwali release on November 6, Santhoshathil Kalavaram, directed by debutant Kranthi Prasad is poised to be the only Tamil film hitting the screens this weekend. Interestingly, the supernatural thriller has technicians and artists from seven different languages, including Hollywood-based cinematographer, Paulius Kontijevas.

Director Kranthi Prasad

Talking about the film, Kranthi Prasad says, “Santhoshathil Kalavaram revolves around the battle between positive and negative energies. Though I’ve stressed the importance of embracing spirituality at a young age, I haven’t mentioned the name of any particular religion or god. In fact, the film advocates the principle that if a person learns to unleash the potentials hidden within himself, he can be god (Sivam).

On the flip side, if you gather negativity, you’re nothing more than a corpse (Savam).” The yoga and adventure-trainer-turned-filmmaker adds that the lead character has been designed based on himself. “The protagonist is a young and energetic yogi named Venu. Through this character, I’ve tried to show how channelising positive energy can help you tackle tough situations. Initially, I wanted to play this role as it is a perfect reflection of my real life character, but I stepped out of it as I felt I wouldn’t be able to do justice to the role, considering the fact that I was also directing the film.”

The Vijayawada-based director, who learnt Tamil to make his debut in the language, says, “Both the halves of the film will be in complete contrast to each other. The first half will be fun-filled and the second half will have serious supernatural elements. The VFX portions, especially in the climax where five elements combine with each other, will be the highlight of the film.”

Featuring Niranth, Rudra Aura in the lead, Santhoshathil Kalavaram has music by Sivanag.