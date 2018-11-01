Vijay's signature style is back in 'Sarkar'

By Online Desk

AR Murugadoss said in a recent interview that Vijay has yet again come out with a familiar signature style in the most awaited movie 'Sarkar'. And true to his words the recent promo also revealed the same.

This unique style was used by Vijay in his earlier movies Thuppakki and Kathhi as well. The shot can also be seen in the teaser of the movie which will hit the screens this Diwali.

AR Murugadoss and Vijay have delivered two major hit movies earlier, thus, Sarkar has set the expectations high among the fans. The teaser and the promos of the film which were released in the last few days have created a flutter on social media.

Recently, the Vijay starrer 'Sarkar', faced a roadblock as Varun Rajendran, a writer and associate director, filed a complaint with the South Indian Film Writer's Association, saying that the movie is a copy of 'Sengol', a story that Rajendran registered with the Association in 2007. The case was then heard by Madras High court.

AR Muragadoss later agreed that the movie was driven from 'Sengol'. Following his statement, Sun Pictures agreed to thank Varun Rajendran in the title card of the movie and also pay him Rs 30 Lakhs as compensation.

'Sarkar', which also stars Keerthi Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi, and Yogi Babu, will release on Diwali as planned.