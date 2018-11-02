Coimbatore director helms horror film with students

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

An upcoming horror film, titled October 31st, has been made by students from Clusters Media College, Coimbatore, under the guidance of director Vivaki V. “Acting, music, editing, cinematography, choreography, art direction, stunts, costume design and post-production work will all be executed by the youngsters, and this is the highlight of this project,” says Vivaki, a choreographer who has worked as an assistant director for an untitled film.

The film revolves around an incident that happens on October 31. The team will set up an indoor horror film set at the college. Clusters Media College is setting up a film city in Coimbatore and they wish to make and release a film every year,” adds the 34-year-old director.

October 31st will have only seven characters and will be shot for 30 days in and around Coimbatore. Around 30 students from the college are involved in the shooting. Ratsasan-fame Ragavi, Surya Arnav, Kaala-fame Chella, and fresh faces Sai Prasadh and Ghali are part of the cast. The film will be released in February or March.