'Sarkar' plagiarism row: South Indian Film Writers Association head Bhagyaraj submits resignation; Association rejects it

By Online Desk

On Friday, the head of the South Indian Writer's Association K Bhagyaraj released a press statement that said he has submitted his resignation from his post.

The statement described that he was elected unanimously as the leader of the association and that everything was going smoothly till the 'Sarkar' issue came up.

He said that when Varun Rajendran complained that the Sarkar plot was stolen from a story that he had registered in 2007, Bhagyaraj had found the claim to be true. He took the complainant's side and wanted to do the right thing.

Bhagyaraj explained that the problems that he faced due to the 'Sarkar' row, could have been because of his becoming the leader without elections.

He also apologised to Sun Pictures for having revealed the plotline. He said that he was forced to do it after Murugadoss refused to involve himself in the case.

The writer revealed that he has noticed that there are some wrongdoings in the association. To rectify them, he and others in the organisation who have been appointed without an election must quit the organisation, he said.

He promised that, if the association decides to hold elections for the president post, he will come back the right way with the maximum amount of votes.

As a response to Bhagyaraj's resignation, the association released a statement saying that the executive committee has refused to accept the resignation as it was informed through a phone call. The association declared that Bhagyaraj will continue to serve as the president of the South Indian Film Writers Association.