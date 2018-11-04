Popular Tamil serial actor Vijayaraj passes away

By Online Desk

Popular Tamil television actor Vijayaraj, who has appeared in many hit serials, passed away yesterday night (Saturday) due to a heart attack.

The 43-year-old actor was known for his roles in popular serials like 'Kolangal', 'Nathaswaram' amongst others.

The actor gained prominence after his performance in 'Metti Oli' (directed by Thirumurugan), which had run for over three years.

According to the reports from Behindwoods, Vijayaraj had gone to Palani to celebrate Diwali, during which he had suffered a heart attack (November 3 night). After which he was rushed to the doctors who declared him dead. The actor is survived by his wife and a daughter, Aishwarya.