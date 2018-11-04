Home Entertainment Tamil

Shruti Haasan, now a talk show host

The actress now hosts a talk show called 'Hello Sago' which premiered today on Sun TV at 1 pm. 

Published: 04th November 2018 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Shruti Haasan

By Online Desk

While Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil, which just completed its second season, his daughter Shruti Haasan has her own show.

The actress now hosts a talk show called 'Hello Sago' (friend) which premiered today on Sun TV at 1 pm. The episode had the sibling duo actors Devayani and Nakul as guests.

The episodes will also stream in the Viu app.

The show appears to be similar to the Telugu talk show 'Yaari with Rana' which is hosted by Rana Daggubati. The show, which is also streaming in Viu, completed its first season last year, and has begun airing its second season.

Season two has already had celebrities like Ashwin Nag, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, Lavanya, Karthikeya, Paayal Rajput, Naga Chaitanya and Nidhhi Agerwal as guests. The show has proved to be a big hit, thanks to anchor Rana's charm and energy.

The theme song for the show has been sung by actress Ramya Nambeesan.

The promos for another episode shows music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and 'Tamil Padam' actor Shiva.

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the 2017 Hindi film 'Behen Hogi Teri' alongside Rajkummar Rao.

