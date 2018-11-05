In his father’s footsteps

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Releasing your film alongside a big-ticket film like Vijay’s Sarkar is never a simple decision. However, Gandhi Manivasagam, the director of Dinesh-starrer Kalavani Mappillai, which hits the screens tomorrow for Deepavali, says, “It is like a running race. While running, you just concentrate on your lane, and not about who is running alongside.” Adding that releasing Kalavani Mappillai with Sarkar is a positive thing, the filmmaker says, “It is a good opportunity. We might be recognised better.”

Talking about his film, Gandhi, son of late director Manivasagam, says, “Kalavani Mappillai is a family entertainer that is best suited for a festival release. I’d say it is similar to films like Mettukudi and Ullathai Allithaa.”

While the trailer hints at the film being cut from the same cloth as films like Mappillai and Maaman Magal, Gandhi, whose father was known for his comedy films, says, “This is an out-and-out commercial comedy. In those other films, there will be a revenge angle to the conflict. However, in Kalavani Mappillai, it is more about the lady of the house, played by Devayani, trying her best to ensure her daughter, Aditi Menon, doesn’t get married to the wrong person.”

This film also marks Devayani’s second release in three weeks, after her Ayudha Pooja release Ezhumin. Gandhi says the Suryavamsam actor, who is known for her soft roles, appears in a new avatar in his film. “The role demanded an established heroine playing the part. I was looking at someone who can tackle comedy and drama with equal ease, someone like Urvashi madam. It is a multi-dimensional character and hence, we zeroed in on Devayani. I believe that the audience will be surprised to see someone breaking the stereotype,” he adds, refusing to reveal more about the character. The director, however, does tell us that her role in Panchathanthiram was a marker for choosing her to play this role.

The film also has Dinesh playing a lively, happy-go-lucky character. About his lead actor, Gandhi says, “Dinesh is a talented actor who can take up any kind of role. This facet of his acting talent hasn’t been utilised much.”

Calling NR Raghunanthan, the film’s music director, an experienced, but underrated composer, the director believes his background score has elevated the comedy in the film.

“We’ve done our best to infuse humour in every situation. An army of comedians like Anandraj, Rajendran, Munishkanth, Chaams, and Renuka will be on screen to entertain the audience from

November 6,” signs off Gandhi.