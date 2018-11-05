Home Entertainment Tamil

In his father’s footsteps

Kalavani Mappillai is a family entertainer that is best suited for a festival release, says Gandhi Manivasagam, the director.  

Published: 05th November 2018 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kalavani Mappillai poster.

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Releasing your film alongside a big-ticket film like Vijay’s Sarkar is never a simple decision. However, Gandhi Manivasagam, the director of Dinesh-starrer Kalavani Mappillai, which hits the screens tomorrow for Deepavali, says, “It is like a running race. While running, you just concentrate on your lane, and not about who is running alongside.” Adding that releasing Kalavani Mappillai with Sarkar is a positive thing, the filmmaker says, “It is a good opportunity. We might be recognised better.”

Talking about his film, Gandhi, son of late director Manivasagam, says, “Kalavani Mappillai is a family entertainer that is best suited for a festival release. I’d say it is similar to films like Mettukudi and Ullathai Allithaa.”

While the trailer hints at the film being cut from the same cloth as films like Mappillai and Maaman Magal, Gandhi, whose father was known for his comedy films, says, “This is an out-and-out commercial comedy. In those other films, there will be a revenge angle to the conflict. However, in Kalavani Mappillai, it is more about the lady of the house, played by Devayani, trying her best to ensure her daughter, Aditi Menon, doesn’t get married to the wrong person.”

This film also marks Devayani’s second release in three weeks, after her Ayudha Pooja release Ezhumin. Gandhi says the Suryavamsam actor, who is known for her soft roles, appears in a new avatar in his film. “The role demanded an established heroine playing the part. I was looking at someone who can tackle comedy and drama with equal ease, someone like Urvashi madam. It is a multi-dimensional character and hence, we zeroed in on Devayani. I believe that the audience will be surprised to see someone breaking the stereotype,” he adds, refusing to reveal more about the character. The director, however, does tell us that her role in Panchathanthiram was a marker for choosing her to play this role.

The film also has Dinesh playing a lively, happy-go-lucky character. About his lead actor, Gandhi says, “Dinesh is a talented actor who can take up any kind of role. This facet of his acting talent hasn’t been utilised much.”

Calling NR Raghunanthan, the film’s music director, an experienced, but underrated composer, the director believes his background score has elevated the comedy in the film.

“We’ve done our best to infuse humour in every situation. An army of comedians like Anandraj, Rajendran, Munishkanth, Chaams, and Renuka will be on screen to entertain the audience from
November 6,” signs off Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Manivasagam Kalavani Mappillai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp