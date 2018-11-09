'Amutha', a Tamil psychological thriller made in just 21 days

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

HR-professional turned film critic PS Arjun’s debut directorial, Amutha, made on a shoestring budget of 50 lakhs, was completed in just 21 days. Talking about the psychological thriller, the director reveals it was originally planned as a Malayalam film, which was shelved due to the script being filled with violent scenes. “We then added horror elements and adapted it to Tamil,” says Arjun, adding the murder mystery film, though a horror, will not feature any paranormal activity.

Arjun credits his English short film, Zugzwang, for bagging his first directorial. “Sriya Sree, the leading lady of Zugzwang, recommended me to Shafeeq AKS, who decided to produce Amudha,” says the filmmaker, who hopes to ‘confound the audience’ with his multi-layered screenplay.

With music by singer Arun Gopan, the album has vocals by Vineeth Sreenivasan and National Award winning singers M Jayachandran and KS Chitra. The makers are aiming for an end of the year release.