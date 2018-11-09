CBFC's revising committee denies certification for Marina Puratchi

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marina Puratchi, a film based on the protests against the ban on Jallikattu, has once again been denied certification by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film, which was earlier refused certification by the main board, had been asked to reappear before the first revision committee, headed by Gautami Tadimalla, which also denied it certification.

Produced by Naatchiyaaal films, Marina Puratchi is directed by filmmaker Pandiraj's former associate, MS Raj. The director said he was not informed about the exact reason for the board's refusal to certify the film. "I've just tried to tell the world a few truths which were hidden from the people during the Jallikattu protest. There is absolutely nothing against the government or the religious sentiments of people. When I asked the committee to point out the reason for the refusal, they just said, 'Let's not get into these topics' and that they will e-mail me the details. But this e-mail was identical to the first one they sent me during the first screening. There was absolutely no mention of the reasons behind the denial."

The director believes that an animal welfare organisation might be behind the delay in the certification, "Usually when a revision committee refuses certification, the filmmaker will be given an option to take his film to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, and screen it to a retired high court judge. But the committee didn't even give us that option. I strongly feel that the animal welfare organisation which initiated the ban on Jallikattu is behind all this as they sent me a threatening message on September 28, a few days before the first censor screening, saying they'll file a defamation case against me. I also heard from reliable sources that the organisation has asked the Tamil Nadu and Mumbai censor boards to keep me waiting."

Raj says that he is currently working on the legal possibilities to screen the film for the press and scholars to prove that his film is free of controversy. When we reached out to the revising committee head, Gautami Tadimalla, she said she did not want to comment on the issue.