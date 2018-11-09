CM should raise his voice against "Sarkar" Tamil film: AIADMK legislature party leader Anbazhagan

Home Entertainment Tamil

He also pointed out that the AIADMK had organized an agitation in front of the cinema houses here where "Sarkar" film was released.

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbazhagan on Friday urged Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to raise his voice against the Tamil film "Sarkar".

Talking to news persons here, Mr Anbazhagan said that the schemes of the AIADMK government introduced by its late leader J Jayalalithaa, including freebies, were portrayed as wrong deeds.

The Puducherry government is also providing several welfare schemes and freebies and hence Mr Narayanasamy should ponder over initiating legal measures on the Sarkar film issue, Mr Anbazhagan demanded.

The AIADMK leader brought to the attention of Chief Minister about the "inadequate" health facilities available here and said that more than 100 people are suffering with Swine Flue, Dengue fever and some other mysterious fever.

The government which is supposed to initiate precautionary measures had failed to concentrate on it, he alleged, adding that presently the drainage were de-silted and dumped on the road sides .

Mr Anbazhagan alleged that the PWD and Municipality has split because of power struggle and are functioning as three groups that of ---Lt. Governor, Chief Minister and Ministers.

The government hospitals lacked infrastructure, he said and added that three patients are using one bed and called upon the Chief Minister to also concentrate on the issue.

