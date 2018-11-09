Home Entertainment Tamil

'Sarkar' director AR Murugadoss gets anticipatory bail

Since the release of the film, many AIADMK ministers have expressed their displeasure over certain scenes in 'Sarkar' which have reportedly shown the government in bad light.

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Friday directed police not to arrest A R Murugadoss, Director of Tamil  film Sarkar starring Vijay, which is involved in controversies, till November 27.Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, who granted the temporary relief, also directed Murugadoss to co-operate with the prosecution. The matter will be taken up on November 27.

Alleging that the film depicted AIADMK and its welfare policies in poor state, AIADMK cadres had been indulging in violence ever since the film was screened on November 6. Fearing arrest following registration of cases, Murugadoss moved the High Court seeking advance bail. His counsel contended that the agitation by AIADMK, after the film certification board had granted its certification, is totally unlawful.

His client has dealt with the real problems faced by  people in his film and none of the viewers has objected to it, he said. When the matter came up on Friday, police said that only preliminary investigation was on against Murugadoss. Certain scenes in the film have created law and order problem, the police said. Murugadoss’s counsel said the objectionable portions had already been removed from the film.

