Director Mohan Raja reveals interesting update about Thani Oruvan sequel

Mohan Raja took to Twitter and shared his excitement about working with his best friend, a civil service executive, for the film.

Published: 13th November 2018 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mohan Raja, Jayam Ravi

Director Mohan Raja and actor Jayam Ravi (Photo | Mohan Raja Twitter)

By Online Desk

In August, on the third anniversary of 'Thani Oruvan', the film’s director, Mohan Raja had confirmed that he will be working on the film's sequel.

Since the announcement, there have hardly been any updates about the film. Recently, director Raja reveled an interesting detail about 'Thani Oruvan' sequel.

He took to Twitter and shared his excitement about working with his best friend, a civil service executive, for the film.

He said, "When TO is on Tv again happy I'm working on the sequel with my best friend for 35 years, the  man behind my inspiration to highlight a civil service executive .. B.S.Mubarak, Indian Foreign service, Indian Ambassador designate to Guatemala.."

Earlier, a statement from the team claimed that Thani Oruvan 2 “will have a premise similar to the first film, of a social backdrop with an engrossing cat-and-mouse game between the protagonist and antagonist.” 

Raja's brother Jayam Ravi, who played the lead actor in Thani Oruvan, will be reprising his role in the sequel as well. 

Thani Oruvan, which was released in 2015, won over both the audience and critics alike, and became Jayam Ravi’s highest grossing film till then.

(With inputs from ENS)

