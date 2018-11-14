Vijay-Atlee film: Important update about 'Thalapathy 63'

By Online Desk

The much-awaited update about Vijay's next film is finally here. If reports are to be believed, AGS Entertainment has officially launched 'Thalapathy 63' with a small pooja.

Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment shared some details along with a photo on her Instagram. Her post reads, "Archanakalpathi #NewBeginnings #Temple #PositiveEnergy This moment will always be precious."

Archana Kalpathi's Instagram post

Despite her now revealing details about the project, reports from Behindwoods suggested that "Archana Kalpathi's post is about Thalapathy 63's formal launch event."

Atlee will be seen collaborating with 'Thalapathy' Vijay for the third time after delivering two hits in 'Theri' and 'Mersal'.

The reports also suggested that the film is still in pre-production stages and the shooting is set to begin in January 2019. If the shoot goes as planned the film will hit the screens on Diwali.

The film pundits suggested that the official announcement might come today evening regarding the project.

Vijay has been riding high on success with his recent release 'Sarkar'. Despite many hurdles, the Vijay-starrer went on to become a blockbuster, collecting over 200 crores at the box office.