Tamil and Malayalam actress Baby Anju clarifies on death rumors

By Online Desk

Popular actress Baby Anju, who is known for her roles in many hit Tamil and Malayalam films, has given a clarification on the recent rumours of her death on social media.

There have been rumours claiming that the 'Keladi Kanmani' actress has passed away. The news was later found out to be false and the handiwork of some mischief mongers.

The 41-year-old actress has come out with a clarification regarding the same. According to a Behindwoods report, Baby Anju said, "These rumour are false. It has happened to a lot of people, and now my name is in the list. It is a disturbance to both me and my family. It's been very disturbing mentally."

Reacting to the rumour , actor and cinematographer Natty tweeted, "Baby Anju is alive with her family. Many of them said she is expired. She lives in Valasarawakkam happily. Why is this trying to happen for what?"

Anju made her big screen debut at the age of two in veteran director J Mahendran's 'Uthiri Pookal'. She later went on to be a part of many hit movies that include Keladi Kanmani, Polladhavan amongst others. She also made her television debut with 'Chithi', which went on to complete over 450 episodes.