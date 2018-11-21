Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH 'Seethakaathi' trailer | This Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is an intense one

Vijay Sethupathi's 25th film 'Seethakaathi' is directed by 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom' fame Balaji Tharaneetharan.

Published: 21st November 2018 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Seethakaathi

A still from Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Seethakaathi' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

The much-awaited trailer of Vijay Sethupathi's next flick 'Seethakaathi' released today. From the trailer, fans could get a hint that film will be an intense one.

'Seethakaathi' happens to be the 25th film of 'Makkal Selvan', is directed by 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom' fame Balaji Tharaneetharan while Govind Vasantha has composed the music for the film. The trailer has further increased the expectations of the film.

During an earlier interaction with The New Indian Express, Balaji Tharaneetharan said, "Vijay plays a stage artiste in the film, but he’s not named Seethakaathi. When you watch the film, you’ll know why we titled the project so."

Speaking about the various makeovers of Vijay Sethupathi in the film, he said, "We managed to rope in Academy Award-winner Kevin Haney for the make-up. Another senior make-up artist Alex Noble was also brought on board. It takes four hours to put on the make-up and two hours to remove it. I was amazed by Vijay’s patience, and how he gets into the mould of the character immediately."

Seethakaathi was a renowned philosopher who was born in Kilakarai in 1650 AD, but Balaji clarifies that his film isn’t a biopic. Veteran actor Archana of Neengal Kettavai-fame plays Vijay’s wife in the film, director J Mahendran, Bagavathy Perumal and Rajkumar will all be seen in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from ENS)

