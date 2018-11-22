Iswarya Menon’s next, an edge-of-the-seat thriller

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Tamizh Padam 2-fame Iswarya Menon’s next will be a ‘murder-mystery cum love story’, directed by debutant Sandeep. Talking about the project, Iswarya says, “While Tamizh Padam 2 was essentially a comedy, this film will be completely serious. It is a brilliant script, and will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. About 80 per cent of the film has been completed, and I am looking forward to its release.” However, the actor remains tight-lipped about her role and the rest of the cast and crew.

Apart from this, Iswarya has two Telugu projects in the pipeline. “I have also signed another Tamil film. But I can’t reveal much about these projects right now,” she adds. After supporting roles in films like Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Eppadi and Theeya Vela Seyyanum Kumaru, Iswarya’s first lead role in Tamil was in Veera, which was released earlier this year. The actor then garnered much acclaim for her role in Tamizh Padam 2.